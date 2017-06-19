Sanity evaluation ordered for Ca on City man who allegedly set another man on fire in March

The man who allegedly set another man who was sleeping in his car on fire in March has requested a sanity evaluation be ordered. Michael Scavarda, 34, of Canon City is being charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment, first degree criminal trespass, fourth degree arson and six counts of committing a crime of violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.