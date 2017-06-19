Sanity evaluation ordered for Ca on City man who allegedly set another man on fire in March
The man who allegedly set another man who was sleeping in his car on fire in March has requested a sanity evaluation be ordered. Michael Scavarda, 34, of Canon City is being charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment, first degree criminal trespass, fourth degree arson and six counts of committing a crime of violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|9 hr
|Conrad
|1
|Anxiety and other pills Avb
|Jun 17
|maxp
|1
|We love you Sammie Denson keep your head up!!! (Aug '16)
|Jun 13
|Annoyed
|15
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jun 8
|KatMomma
|117
|Fremont County Sheriff's Office: Inmate found dead (Apr '14)
|Jun 4
|Jteaglesgreatesthits
|3
|End the War on Drugs?
|May 30
|Alcoholic
|1
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC