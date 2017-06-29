Man flown to Colorado Springs hospita...

Man flown to Colorado Springs hospital after shooting

Wednesday

Canon City police and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office are investigating after finding a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the St. Thomas More Hospital. Officers were sent to the Canon City hospital at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

