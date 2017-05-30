Leo H. Hutchinson Murder: Mysteries r...

Leo H. Hutchinson Murder: Mysteries remain at Lincoln Park home, site of 1948 murder

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Russ Crawford and Wendy Marquiss pose for a photo May 31 in front of their Lincoln Park home, which was the site of the April 10, 1948, killing of Leo Hutchinson. Wendy Marquiss and Russ Crawford's dining room is pictured May 31. Sixty-nine years earlier, Leo Hutchinson's body was found by investigators to the left of the frame, in front of the desk and bookcase column.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jaci (House) Richardson 4 hr Nana1015 1
End the War on Drugs? May 30 Alcoholic 1
Born a witch May 27 Janey from So Ill 1
Coal Creek Review May 21 BTC 1
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
News Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08) Nov '16 homesteadmom 3
Colorado DOC FMCC-cmc still receiving federal f... (Aug '16) Aug '16 justaguy 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC