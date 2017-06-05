General Government Committee reviews designs for a gateway monument, wayfinding signage for city
Proposed renderings of gateway monuments welcoming traffic from the eastern and western ends of town. The Vision Committee scheduled for June 21 has been cancelled, as well as the city council meeting scheduled for July 3. Proposed gateway monuments and wayfinding signage will not only help provide helpful information for visitors to the area but also identity and branding for the community.
