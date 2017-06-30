Fremont Paving slaps Pueblo County with lawsuit over permit appeal
Canon City-based gravel mining company Fremont Paving and Redi-Mix has launched a lawsuit against Pueblo's board of county commissioners after the board decided to hear an appeal to a recent decision to allow the company to operate a gravel mine in eastern Pueblo County. Fremont Paving, which already operates one gravel mine in Pueblo, alleges the appeal was made by an unrelated private individual who didn't have the standing to file the appeal.
