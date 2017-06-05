Fremont County students head back to class with SPLASh program
Penrose Elementary School student Wyatt Williams, center, and Canon Exploratory School student Dalton Kurth talk about their raft-building project Tuesday with Jamie Davis during her Eager Engineers class at SPLASh. The program was hosted at Pueblo Community College's Fremont Campus.
