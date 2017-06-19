Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputy appears in court for child abuse case
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested for child abuse after he allegedly spanked a child multiple times with a belt appeared in court on Monday. According to a news release from the FCSO, Tilley was arrested May 3 along with his wife, Katherine Tilley, 38. She also appeared on Monday because she is being charged with misdemeanor child abuse, as well.
