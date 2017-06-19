Fremont County Sheriff's Office deput...

Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputy appears in court for child abuse case

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested for child abuse after he allegedly spanked a child multiple times with a belt appeared in court on Monday. According to a news release from the FCSO, Tilley was arrested May 3 along with his wife, Katherine Tilley, 38. She also appeared on Monday because she is being charged with misdemeanor child abuse, as well.

