Fremont County Board of Commissioners approves contract with DOC to remove wildfire hazards
In a meeting that clocked in at just 17 minutes Tuesday, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with the Colorado Department of Corrections' offender labor crews to remove wildfire hazards throughout the county. The county, which has worked with the crew in the past, is planning to use the workers to remove debris and other hazards.
