Former Ca on City High School teacher pleads guilty, faces 6 years DOC

A former ROTC teacher at Canon City High School will face up to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. Robert Davidson, 45, was being charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of unlawful sexual contact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.