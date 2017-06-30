Former Ca on City High School teacher pleads guilty, faces 6 years DOC
A former ROTC teacher at Canon City High School will face up to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. Robert Davidson, 45, was being charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of unlawful sexual contact.
