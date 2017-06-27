Florence sex offender still hasn't en...

Florence sex offender still hasn't entered plea

Garland Root Sr., 65, of Florence is being charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child to form a pattern of abuse, sexual exploitation of a child, invasion of privacy for sexual gratification and promotion of obscenity to a minor. Root appeared in court Wednesday, where his attorney informed the court they still needed additional time before entering a plea because there is an "extraordinary amount" of evidence and discovery in the case.

