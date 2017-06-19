Florence City Council approves salary increases for mayor and council members
The Florence City Council unanimously approved salary increases for the city's mayor and council members at Monday's meeting. According to the amended ordinance, the salary of the mayor will be increased to $250 and the salary for council members will be increased to $200 per member.
