First Stitches now offers pattern drafting classes
Starting in July, First Stitches Canon City Sewing and Quilt Shop will offer pattern drafting classes for those wishing to learn how to draft their own clothing patterns. "We get many requests for regular sewing classes and we are so pleased to begin offering them," said Kim Smith, owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|3 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|77
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Evil_lies_here
|118
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Anxiety and other pills Avb
|Jun 17
|maxp
|1
|We love you Sammie Denson keep your head up!!! (Aug '16)
|Jun 13
|Annoyed
|15
|Fremont County Sheriff's Office: Inmate found dead (Apr '14)
|Jun 4
|Jteaglesgreatesthits
|3
|End the War on Drugs?
|May 30
|Alcoholic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC