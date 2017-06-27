First Stitches now offers pattern dra...

First Stitches now offers pattern drafting classes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Starting in July, First Stitches Canon City Sewing and Quilt Shop will offer pattern drafting classes for those wishing to learn how to draft their own clothing patterns. "We get many requests for regular sewing classes and we are so pleased to begin offering them," said Kim Smith, owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... 3 hr Rick Santpornum 77
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Mon Evil_lies_here 118
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Jun 24 cpeter1313 6
Anxiety and other pills Avb Jun 17 maxp 1
We love you Sammie Denson keep your head up!!! (Aug '16) Jun 13 Annoyed 15
News Fremont County Sheriff's Office: Inmate found dead (Apr '14) Jun 4 Jteaglesgreatesthits 3
End the War on Drugs? May 30 Alcoholic 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,625 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC