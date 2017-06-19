Firefighters continue attack on North Millsap Fire
The lightning-caused North Millsap Fire is burning in rugged terrain about 11 miles north of Canon City and 5 miles southwest of Victor, The North Millsap Fire burning between Shelf Road and Phantom Canyon has spread to 22 acres and was considered zero percent contained as of Saturday afternoon. The fire first was reported Thursday afternoon 11 miles north of Canon City.
