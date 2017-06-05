Farmers Market opens for season

Jonathan Flores, 13, Annalee Hull, 13, and Anna Flores, 9, visit with a customer during the Canon City Farmers Market on Tuesday at Veterans Park. The children, along with Lindsey Flores, 12, not pictured, are home-schooled students who are spending their summer making fresh soaps, jewelry, 3-D origami, cookies and more to raise money for themselves.

