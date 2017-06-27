Estate of Byron Griffy seeks settlement in property dispute
A settlement may be reached regarding property that once belonged to a Fowler funeral director who was murdered in October 2012. On Tuesday in district court, an attorney representing the Estate of Byron Griffy, as well as an attorney representing Anthony Wright and the Estate of Charles Giebler, discussed the status of a current dispute between the two parties.
