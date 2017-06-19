Ed Norden: Ca on City in need of atto...

Ed Norden: Ca on City in need of attorneys

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

The passing of City Attorney John Havens left the City of Canon City with a void of institutional knowledge of city operations and leaves the city with a legal budget twice the amount of what they were spending for legal services with Havens. A month ago, I was prepared to take the city council to task for not taking a more vigorous approach to hiring a full-time city attorney to replace Havens instead of contracting with a Denver law firm.

