Colorado to start moving away from PA...

Colorado to start moving away from PARCC and onto educator-created tests

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

CMAS Social Studies: Grades 4 and 7 and grade 11 The Colorado Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will start moving away from math and English PARCC tests and toward shorter tests created by Colorado teachers. On Thursday, Canon City School District officials said they're OK with the change, as long as they can still get results that show them how students are growing in the classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anxiety and other pills Avb Sat maxp 1
We love you Sammie Denson keep your head up!!! (Aug '16) Jun 13 Annoyed 15
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jun 8 KatMomma 117
reliable professional hacking services Jun 4 sam 2
News Fremont County Sheriff's Office: Inmate found dead (Apr '14) Jun 4 Jteaglesgreatesthits 3
Jaci (House) Richardson Jun 2 Nana1015 1
End the War on Drugs? May 30 Alcoholic 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC