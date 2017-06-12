Colorado to start moving away from PARCC and onto educator-created tests
CMAS Social Studies: Grades 4 and 7 and grade 11 The Colorado Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will start moving away from math and English PARCC tests and toward shorter tests created by Colorado teachers. On Thursday, Canon City School District officials said they're OK with the change, as long as they can still get results that show them how students are growing in the classroom.
