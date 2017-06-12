Ca on City School District retains teachers new to profession as statewide shortage continues
As rural school districts across Colorado continue to battle a statewide teacher shortage, the Canon City School District had one victory on the front this school year - all but one of the brand-new teachers it hired last year plan to stay employed by the district. Davis, who led the district through its first year with a teacher induction program, presented the results of a new teacher survey Monday at the Canon City School Board's regular meeting.
