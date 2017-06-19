Ca on City Police Dept: Woman arrested for theft, open container

Officers responded to the 600 block of Forest Ave., Agency assist , Sheldon Alberti, 23, of Canon City, was arrested for Obstructing Government Operations and driving under restraint. Officers responded to the 3100 block of U.S. Hwy 50, Theft, Patricia Blenis, 47, of Boulder, was arrested for Theft and open container.

