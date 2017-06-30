Ca on City Mayor Preston Troutman say...

Ca on City Mayor Preston Troutman says he would like to see city buy the Abbey

Mayor Preston Troutman would like the City of Canon City pursue the purchase of the Holy Cross Abbey, located at 2951 E. U.S. 50. The grounds at the former St. Scholastica property have fallen into disarray in recent years. Mayor Preston Troutman said he doesn't want to see that happen with the Abbey.

