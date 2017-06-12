Ca on City man charged and arrested f...

Ca on City man charged and arrested for kidnapping 7-year-old girl

A Canon City man was arrested by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office after he allegedly kidnapped a 7-year-old girl. According to a news release from the FCSO, officers responded at about 6 p.m. Wednesday to the 33000 block of Kit Carson Trail in Cotopaxi on a report of a suspicious person.

