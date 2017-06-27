Ca on City High School Principal Bill Summers : Incoming freshmen class to face changes

Incoming Canon City High School freshmen, the graduating class of 2021, not only will have a new curriculum this year but also will face a set of new graduation requirements. On Monday, CCHS Principal Bill Summers presented to the Canon City School Board the school's new graduation requirements, which included the formal presentation of the school's new "Pathways" curriculum, which is intended to prepare students for life after high school.

