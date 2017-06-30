Ca on City Fourth of July Fireworks canceled
The community fireworks display slated for July 4 off Skyline Drive has been moved to 9 p.m. New Year's Eve, but the fun in the park will continue on Independence Day evening with plenty of other family friendly activities. Hank Holloway, the chairman of the Fremont County Fireworks Committee, on Wednesday announced the person who planned to ignite the fireworks display had to cancel the Canon City event, along with two others, and there is a shortage of federally licensed people to ignite large fireworks displays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A transgender Nurse (Sep '08)
|Jun 29
|dewberry
|19
|10-hour public hearing ends with approval that ... (Dec '13)
|Jun 29
|ron mathers
|4
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Jun 29
|Wondering
|84
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jun 26
|Evil_lies_here
|118
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Anxiety and other pills Avb
|Jun 17
|maxp
|1
|Fremont County Sheriff's Office: Inmate found dead (Apr '14)
|Jun 4
|Jteaglesgreatesthits
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC