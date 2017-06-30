Ca on City Fourth of July Fireworks canceled

The community fireworks display slated for July 4 off Skyline Drive has been moved to 9 p.m. New Year's Eve, but the fun in the park will continue on Independence Day evening with plenty of other family friendly activities. Hank Holloway, the chairman of the Fremont County Fireworks Committee, on Wednesday announced the person who planned to ignite the fireworks display had to cancel the Canon City event, along with two others, and there is a shortage of federally licensed people to ignite large fireworks displays.

