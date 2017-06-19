Ca on City begins street projects fun...

Ca on City begins street projects funded by sales tax

21 hrs ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

The City of Canon City hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at College and Yale to mark the official kickoff of the 2A Streets Project. Pictured are Mike George, construction manager for Kiewit Infrastructure, John Hamrick, member of the Citizens for Better Streets Committee, City Administrator Tony O'Rourke, Councilwoman Ashley Smith, Councilwoman Kathleen Schumacher, Bob Weir, member of the Citizens for Better Streets Committee, Mayor Preston Troutman, Councilman Mark Gill, Will White, VP of Operations for Kiewit Infrastructure, City Engineer Adam Lancaster, and Mike McDonald of Kiewit Infrastructure.

