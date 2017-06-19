Arkansas River levels peak after U.S....

Arkansas River levels peak after U.S. Bureau of Reclamation conducts water release

The Arkansas River was flowing at about 4,100 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, hitting a new peak level for this year. River levels compared to last week show a significant increase, but the recent rise in the river was man-made rather than from the melting snowpack.

