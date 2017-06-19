Arkansas River levels peak after U.S. Bureau of Reclamation conducts water release
The Arkansas River was flowing at about 4,100 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, hitting a new peak level for this year. River levels compared to last week show a significant increase, but the recent rise in the river was man-made rather than from the melting snowpack.
