2 die from injuries in motorcycle/car crash
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the victims as Charles "Chuck" Decker, 70, and his wife Barbara Decker, 67, both of Canon City. The Deckers were on a 2000 Honda Goldwing motorcycle driving north on Colorado 120, also known as the old Portland Cement Plant road.
