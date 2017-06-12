2 die from injuries in motorcycle/car...

2 die from injuries in motorcycle/car crash

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the victims as Charles "Chuck" Decker, 70, and his wife Barbara Decker, 67, both of Canon City. The Deckers were on a 2000 Honda Goldwing motorcycle driving north on Colorado 120, also known as the old Portland Cement Plant road.

