Women in Colorado prisons will get free tampons under amendment that...
Colorado Department of Corrections Correctional Officer, David Aldana, walks along the third level of cell house #8 at the Fremont Correctional Facility during a formal count at the prison in Canon City Friday afternoon. Andy Cross, The Denver Post Women incarcerated in Colorado prisons will get free access to tampons under an amendment in the state's budget bill , which lawmakers approved on Wednesday and is headed to the governor's desk.
Canon City Discussions
|looking for an old friend
|1 hr
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
|Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|homesteadmom
|3
