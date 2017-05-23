What's Happening? Penrose Park and Re...

What's Happening? Penrose Park and Recreation will offer Memorial Surprise event Saturday and more

The Penrose Park and Recreation District is sponsoring a stick-horse gymkhana, chili cook-off, potluck picnic and ice cream social Saturday at Penrose Park, located at 401 Fourth Ave. Admission is free. Preparations for the stick-horse gymkhana will be from 2-4 p.m. The stick-horse gymkhana will be from 5-7 p.m. Build a stick-horse ; register your horse; visit the vet; learn how to shoe your horse; feed and groom and learn how to ride.

