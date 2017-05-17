What's Happening? Paije Whitney Reple...

What's Happening? Paije Whitney Replenishment Blood Drive will be held Sunday and more

The third annual Paije Whitney Replenishment Blood Drive will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Bonfil's Bus in the Touch of Love parking lot located at 1201 S. Ninth St. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-365-0006, ext 2 or sign up online at www.bonfils.org and use site code #A826. Walk-ins are welcome and will be worked in around scheduled appointments.

