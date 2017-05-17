What's Happening? Paije Whitney Replenishment Blood Drive will be held Sunday and more
The third annual Paije Whitney Replenishment Blood Drive will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Bonfil's Bus in the Touch of Love parking lot located at 1201 S. Ninth St. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-365-0006, ext 2 or sign up online at www.bonfils.org and use site code #A826. Walk-ins are welcome and will be worked in around scheduled appointments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC