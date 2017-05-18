What's Happening? FUMC to present Jer...

What's Happening? FUMC to present Jerry Herships for a one-night-only event and more

Friday May 19

First United Methodist Church will present guest speaker Jerry Herships for a one-night-only event at 6 p.m. June 7 at Canon City High School at 1313 College Ave. This is a free event, but a freewill offering will be taken to benefit Loaves and Fishes. Herships' story is a familiar one.

