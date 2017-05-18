What's Happening? Final Florence Master Plan Meetings and more

The City of Florence will present the final draft of the Florence Master Plan to the City's Planning Commission at 6 p.m. June 1 at the Florence Municipal Center, 600 W. Third St. Last updated in 2006, the Florence Master Plan is a comprehensive document that not only meets state statues for growth limits and strategies, but embodies the concerns and aspirations of the citizens of Florence. The Master Plan is the result of a two-year process of interview and data gathering and will help guide future planning and economic development decisions as well as position the city and its citizens for grant and funding opportunities.

