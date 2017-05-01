Washington Elementary School's 100 Mile Club gets students activity in the community

Washington Elementary School students take part in the school's Color Fun Run on April 22. The day is part of the school's wellness efforts. Washington Elementary School Principal Brian Zamarripa is inviting any past Washington teachers, principals and students to walk with the school during the 79th annual Blossom Parade, set for May 6. The school is meeting at the Canon City Library at 11:45 a.m. on the day of the parade, which has the theme of "Back to Our Roots."

