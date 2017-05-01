Washington Elementary School's 100 Mi...

Washington Elementary School's 100 Mile Club gets students activity in the community

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Washington Elementary School students take part in the school's Color Fun Run on April 22. The day is part of the school's wellness efforts. Washington Elementary School Principal Brian Zamarripa is inviting any past Washington teachers, principals and students to walk with the school during the 79th annual Blossom Parade, set for May 6. The school is meeting at the Canon City Library at 11:45 a.m. on the day of the parade, which has the theme of "Back to Our Roots."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Apr 25 Samantha Blackwood 24
Adderall (Aug '12) Apr 13 Jess 8
Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m... Apr 13 Mimi Crist 2
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
News Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08) Nov '16 homesteadmom 3
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC