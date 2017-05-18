Washington Elementary, Ca on City Middle School won't receive BEST grant to rebuild schools
The Canon City School District's plans to rebuild two new schools faced a setback Thursday after officials learned they won't receive a state facilities grant. The district, which had plans to tear down and replace Washington Elementary School and parts of Canon City Middle School, will not receive one of two grants it submitted through the state's Building Excellent Schools Today program.
