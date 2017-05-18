Vintage, antique cars roll into town for 35th Annual Antique and Special Interest Car Show

A vintage car on display at the 34th Annual Antique and Special Interest Car Show sponsored by the Royal Gorge Chapter VMCCA. Hundreds of antique and special interest cars will take over Canon City on Saturday as the 35th Annual Antique and Special Interest Car Show will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Holy Cross Abbey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.