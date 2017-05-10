Royal Gorge Zip Line conducts drill to prepare for emergency
Royal Gorge Zipline conducted an emergency drill simulation on Wednesday, involving the Canon City Fire District, Tallahassee Fire District, Flight for Life and AMR, Royal Gorge Zipline conducted an emergency drill simulation on Wednesday, involving the Canon City Fire District, Tallahassee Fire District, Flight for Life and AMR. Members of each group posed for a photo after the drill was completed Wednesday.
