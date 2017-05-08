Rider in Residence: New 1.5-mile loop...

Rider in Residence: New 1.5-mile loop in Red Rock Canyon Open Space is just the beginning

A mountain biker rides the new Red Rock Canyon Overlook Loop or the Santa COS/719 Special trail Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Red Rock Canyon Open Space. A surprise awaits at nearly every turn along a new 1.5-mile loop in Red Rock Canyon Open Space, rewarding visitors with undulating descents, unexpected slick-rock scrambles and sweeping views from newly accessible vantage points.

