Program gives inmates tablet access to reduce tension

Saturday May 13

Until February, Andrew Stiern could only speak with his girlfriend on a phone in a prison day hall while 10 other inmates listened in and waited impatiently in line behind him. Now the 29-year-old inmate can kick back in the limited privacy of his cell at Four Mile Correctional Center in Canon City and call his girl on a new computer tablet anytime between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. He can also use the same device to listen to his favorite tunes from a streaming cache of 12 million songs, read books or play video games to his heart's content.

