Prison officer sues over alleged harassment

DENVER A female correctional officer is suing a prison officer and the Colorado's executive director of the state Department of Corrections in federal court over claims the officer sexually harassed her, and that she was retaliated against when she cried foul. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court of Colorado over the weekend on behalf of Leticia Cornella, who first took a job with the Department of Corrections in September 2015.

