Mackenzie Hastings and Trystan Seal to marry July 22
Mr. and Mrs. Al and Dawna Hastings of Canon City, along with Lisa Holt of Beulah, announce the engagement of their daughter, Mackenzie Hastings, also of Canon City, to Trystan Seal, son of Dick and Mysti Seal, all of Canon City. The wedding will take place this summer among family and friends on July 22, 2017 at the Shadow Hills Golf Club in Canon City.
