Mackenzie Hastings and Trystan Seal t...

Mackenzie Hastings and Trystan Seal to marry July 22

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Mr. and Mrs. Al and Dawna Hastings of Canon City, along with Lisa Holt of Beulah, announce the engagement of their daughter, Mackenzie Hastings, also of Canon City, to Trystan Seal, son of Dick and Mysti Seal, all of Canon City. The wedding will take place this summer among family and friends on July 22, 2017 at the Shadow Hills Golf Club in Canon City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) 1 hr Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) Thu legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend Thu Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
News Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08) Nov '16 homesteadmom 3
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,819,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC