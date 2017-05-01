Interim leaders assigned to Harrison K-8 School until end of year
Nick Carochi, director of student services of the Canon City School District, speaks during a regular school board meeting in June. The Canon City School District's former director of student services is taking over as the leader of Harrison K-8 School until the end of the school year, filling in for former Principal John Pavlicek, who was placed on administrative leave last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
|Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|homesteadmom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC