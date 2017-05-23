Guv, GOP in dispute over panel appointee

Guv, GOP in dispute over panel appointee

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Despite being rejected by the Colorado Senate to continue to serve on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Clifton resident Heidi Hess remains on the statewide panel that enforces anti-discrimination laws. Gov. John Hickenlooper chose to keep her on the commission, a move his office said is legal but one Senate Republicans question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal Creek Review May 21 BTC 1
Adderall (Aug '12) May 12 DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May 6 Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC