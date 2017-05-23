Guv, GOP in dispute over panel appointee
Despite being rejected by the Colorado Senate to continue to serve on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Clifton resident Heidi Hess remains on the statewide panel that enforces anti-discrimination laws. Gov. John Hickenlooper chose to keep her on the commission, a move his office said is legal but one Senate Republicans question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Creek Review
|May 21
|BTC
|1
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
