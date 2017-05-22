Governor dismisses special session plan

After more than a week of speculation, Gov. John Hickenlooper Friday put to an end the idea that he might call lawmakers back for a special session. The day after lawmakers called it quits for the 2017 General Assembly, Hickenlooper raised the possibility that he could ask lawmakers to come back to deal with transportation funding, rural broadband, the Colorado Energy Office and healthcare transparency issues.

