Fremont County sheriff's deputy arres...

Fremont County sheriff's deputy arrested in child abuse case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

A Fremont County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of misdemeanor child abuse and third-degree assault, according to a news release. The Sheriff's Office learned about Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) 14 hr legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend 20 hr Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Apr 25 Samantha Blackwood 24
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
News Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08) Nov '16 homesteadmom 3
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC