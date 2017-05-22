Fremont County sheriff under siege as embarrassment mount
When Rick Ratzlaff of Canon City bought the contents of a storage unit, he was surprised to find murder evidence from the cold case of a murdered teen, The storage unit was rented by Lt. Robert Dodd with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Creek Review
|15 hr
|BTC
|1
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC