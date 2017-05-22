Fremont County sheriff under siege as...

Fremont County sheriff under siege as embarrassment mount

18 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

When Rick Ratzlaff of Canon City bought the contents of a storage unit, he was surprised to find murder evidence from the cold case of a murdered teen, The storage unit was rented by Lt. Robert Dodd with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

