Former Ca on City student teacher Austin Trahern pleads guilty
Austin Trahern was taken into custody Thursday after the court accepted his guilty plea of sexually assaulting a Canon City High School student. Trahern, 24, was a former student teacher at Canon City Middle School and coach in the Canon City School District.
