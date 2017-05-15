Fishing Fun
Kaiden Miller, 3, poses with a fish that he caught during the annual fishing derby hosted by the Canon City Area Recreation and Park District and Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Saturday at Pathfinder Park Pond. Kaiden chose to release the fish back into the pond after the photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC