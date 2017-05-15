Fishing Fun

Fishing Fun

Saturday May 13

Kaiden Miller, 3, poses with a fish that he caught during the annual fishing derby hosted by the Canon City Area Recreation and Park District and Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Saturday at Pathfinder Park Pond. Kaiden chose to release the fish back into the pond after the photo.

Canon City Discussions

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Fremont County was issued at May 16 at 9:03PM MDT

