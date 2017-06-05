Family Carpet Care gives back to the community
Mike DeLaRosa, owner and operator of Family Carpet Care, poses for a photo next to his van. Mike DeLaRosa, owner and operator of Family Carpet Care, spends his weekends giving back to the community, as he cleans carpets at the Canon City Public Library at no charge - it's his gift to the community.
