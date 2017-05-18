Evidence allegedly belonging to former Fremont County Sheriff's...
Additional evidence that is allegedly connected to former Fremont County Sheriff's Office Detective Robert Dodd was found and recovered Wednesday from the Phantom Landfill in Penrose. According to the Pueblo Chieftain, Canon City resident Rick Ratzlaff, who also discovered evidence from a 2006 homicide in December, received a tip Wednesday from Phantom Landfill worker Robert Orton who said that more apparent evidence had been found from a dumpster that was collected from Dodd's former residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|May 12
|DEA
|12
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC