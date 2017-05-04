District Attorney files charges regarding investigation of former detective Robert Dodd

Charges have been filed by the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office regarding the investigation surrounding former Fremont County Sheriff's Office Detective Robert Dodd. Dodd, who officially retired April 23 after 25 years at FCSO, was placed on paid administrative leave in January after evidence, such as a bloody rope, an ax and boxes of paperwork, was found in Dodd's storage unit by Rick Ratzlaff of Canon City after he purchased it in an auction in December.

