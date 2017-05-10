Denver Broncos 'Salute to Fan Tour' c...

Denver Broncos 'Salute to Fan Tour' coming to town

Thursday May 11 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Katie B., left, Emily G., Malik Jackson, Virgil Green and Ben Garland sign autographs during the Denver Broncos Salute To Fans Tour at Centennial Park in 2014. Bronco's fans should start digging out their blue and orange gear in preparation for Saturday's Salute to Fans Tour happening from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Abbey.

